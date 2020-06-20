Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $156,765,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.