Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

