Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 964 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

NYSE OC opened at $55.79 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

