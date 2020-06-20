Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 721 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.48.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.