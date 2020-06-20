Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

