Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $297.38 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

