Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) & Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Wendys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 7.18 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Wendys $1.71 billion 2.85 $136.94 million $0.59 37.05

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Wendys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luckin Coffee and Wendys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wendys 1 12 15 0 2.50

Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,104.19%. Wendys has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Wendys.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Wendys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Wendys 7.01% 22.37% 2.50%

Summary

Wendys beats Luckin Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.