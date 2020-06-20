Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $137.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

