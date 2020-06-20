Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Splunk were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $187.16 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,105,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,272 shares of company stock worth $23,687,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

