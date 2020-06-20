Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 47,259 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXC opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

