London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,675.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,450.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,077.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

