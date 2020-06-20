LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head-To-Head Comparison

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 1 1 5 0 2.57

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.10%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -4.30 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -1.10

LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -86.99% -69.95% Solid Biosciences N/A -139.82% -111.10%

Volatility and Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Solid Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

