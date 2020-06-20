Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $145.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.