Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TIM Participacoes (NASDAQ:TSU) Head-To-Head Survey

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and TIM Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM Participacoes 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Braves Group Series C presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. TIM Participacoes has a consensus price target of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 107.56%. Given TIM Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A TIM Participacoes 20.66% 8.88% 5.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and TIM Participacoes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $476.00 million 1.72 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -13.60 TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.55 $917.85 million $1.03 13.16

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

