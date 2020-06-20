Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) Short Interest Up 1,085.7% in June

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 1,085.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 35,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $368,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $434,614. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:NEBU opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
About Leisure Acquisition
Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
