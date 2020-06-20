Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) Short Interest Up 1,085.7% in June

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 1,085.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 35,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $368,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $434,614. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 2.55% of Leisure Acquisition worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEBU opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

