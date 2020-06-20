Laurentian Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$100.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$100.00 price target on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock opened at C$81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.43. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.