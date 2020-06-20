Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 991.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,610 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $830.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

