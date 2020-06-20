Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

KOP stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

