Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

KNL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

KNL opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knoll by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knoll by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

