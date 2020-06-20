Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Trading Down 4.7%

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 12,238 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 22,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingmaker Footwear from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Kingmaker Footwear alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

Champion REIT has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 24 May 2006. The Trust initially invested and owned 91.5% stake of Three Garden Road (formerly known as Citibank Plaza), a Grade-A commercial complex with two office buildings located in the Central Business District in Hong Kong. In 2008, the Trust acquired the retail and office components (excluding four floors) of Langham Place in Mongkok, which is one of the busiest public transportation hubs and a popular shopping destination with tourists and locals alike.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingmaker Footwear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingmaker Footwear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.