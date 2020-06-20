Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEYS. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $668,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 285.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

