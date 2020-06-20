KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.90. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 48,588,905 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KEFI Minerals Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.