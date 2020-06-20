Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYN. Bank of America raised shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

