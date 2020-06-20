Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $159,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $86,867,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.10.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

