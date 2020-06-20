Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMDA. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $370.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.