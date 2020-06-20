Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) vs. INDIVIOR PLC/S (NASDAQ:INVVY) Head to Head Survey

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.64%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 122.72 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -4.95 INDIVIOR PLC/S $785.00 million 2.60 $134.00 million $1.15 12.10

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,578.64% -132.08% -48.31% INDIVIOR PLC/S -13.57% 47.66% 5.31%

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.