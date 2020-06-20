JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target to $30.00

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRDSY. HSBC cut their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. PRADA S P A/ADR has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.37.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

