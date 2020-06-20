Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

STT opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

