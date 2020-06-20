Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

