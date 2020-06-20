Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

