Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

WSM opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

