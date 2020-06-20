Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

