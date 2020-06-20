iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $264.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $269.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.