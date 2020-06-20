iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125,175 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.61 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

