Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke Sells 15,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IONS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

