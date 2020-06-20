Investors Buy Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Herman Miller by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.