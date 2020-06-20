Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at $241,974,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,514,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $2,521,000.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

