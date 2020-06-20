Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 22,254 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,755.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. AXA acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 77.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,844,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.