InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InnerWorkings in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INWK. Sidoti cut their target price on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of INWK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,748.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

