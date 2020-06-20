Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Infosys alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.