Independent Research Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, May 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €21.24 ($23.87) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 12-month high of €29.55 ($33.20). The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

