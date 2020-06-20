Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.99 ($8.97).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.17 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.24).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

