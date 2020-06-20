Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.99 ($8.97).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.17 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.24).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

