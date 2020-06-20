Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (NASDAQ:CZBS) Head-To-Head Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Independent Bank and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $85.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 3.90 $165.18 million $5.62 11.86 Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 26.88% 10.42% 1.50% Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

