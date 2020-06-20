Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 449.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.48% of Imax worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Imax by 379.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 586,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Imax by 18.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $12.20 on Friday. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $717.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.