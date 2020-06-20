IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.73

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.73 and traded as low as $22.20. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 78,749 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.65.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.