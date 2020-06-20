Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Icon by 73.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

