HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.83 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.