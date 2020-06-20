HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get HyreCar alerts:

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.83 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.