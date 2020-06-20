HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Phoenix Tree (NYSE:LIZI) Head to Head Survey

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 3.67 $67.25 million $0.29 69.72 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.62 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 1 11 0 2.92 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.63%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than HUYA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 6.29% 6.70% 5.21% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HUYA beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

