Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head to Head Survey

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -7.40% -0.99% -0.41% Cousins Properties 40.35% 6.55% 4.23%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Howard Hughes and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 2.43 $73.96 million $1.71 33.71 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 7.10 $150.42 million $2.94 10.68

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Howard Hughes on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

