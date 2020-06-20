Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a growth of 300.5% from the May 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HOOK opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.49. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 333.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

