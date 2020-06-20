Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a growth of 300.5% from the May 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HOOK opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.49. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 333.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
